James Ward-Prowse has shocked Manchester City by firing his boyhood club Southampton into an early lead against the Premier League champions.

In the 12th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Southampton, Stuart Armstrong fired a speculative effort on goal from long-range and Ederson spilled the ball.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse was on hand to fire the Saints into a shock lead against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Check out the midfielder’s opener below:

Ward-Prowse ouvre le score ! #MCISOU pic.twitter.com/rR5ni7FasK — Feuille de Match VOD VI (@FeuilleVi) November 2, 2019

It will be surprising to see the Saints pull off an upset victory this afternoon considering City just defeated them in the Carabao Cup during midweek.

Liverpool fans will absolutely love to see Guardiola’s men go behind so early into the game.