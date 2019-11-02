‘We need more’ – Solskjaer slams lack of ‘creativity’ from Man United’s attackers

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to critique the performances of attackers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Marital after the defeat to Bournemouth.

According to The Sun, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated that the Red Devils “need more creativity” in response to his side’s lacklustre attacking performance against Bournemouth.

The Manchester outfit fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Cherries, United academy graduate Josh King used a lovely flick to beat Aaron Wan-Bissaka before scoring a superb goal.

United struggled to create chances for the majority of the game, the Red Devils did pile on the pressure in the late stages of the match but this proved to be too little and too late.

Here’s what the Norwegian had to say on the performance of United’s attackers:

“To win games you need to score goals and I’m sure Anthony and Marcus are going to get their share of goals.”

“Anthony’s just starting to improve but we need more creativity.”

“But we’ve got loads of players here in the squad who could create more, it’s not just look outside, we have to do with what we have.”

Given the inconsistency of United’s attacking stars so far this season, it would be wise for the Red Devils to reinforce in the final third in the January transfer window.

If Solskjaer’s men continue to perform like this, there’s little chance that they’ll be able to seriously challenge for a top four finish.