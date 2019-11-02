Wolves supporters hilariously troll Arsenal fans during 1-1 draw

Given everything that’s gone on with Arsenal and Granit Xhaka in the past week, it’s no great surprise that the Wolves fans found a way to have a pop at the situation when they visited The Emirates this afternoon.

Arsenal could only manage a 1-1 draw with Xhaka absent from the team so it shows they have major problems with or without him. Wolves are a good team, but The Gunners would still expect to win this kind of game.

The entire incident with Xhaka last week when he gestured and swore at the fans had clearly been building for a while. A lot of fans didn’t think he deserved to captain the team, but it doesn’t excuse being so vocal against one of your own players.

It’s always a bit baffling when football fans do everything they can to undermine one of their own players only to get more frustrated when they lack confidence and end up hitting back at them.

It seems that the Wolves fans are siding with the Swiss international on this one:

Wolves supporters: “Xhaka’s right, your fans are s***e.” — James Olley (@JamesOlley) November 2, 2019

One of the main comments that’s turned a lot of people against a section of the Arsenal support came in a report from the Evening Standard. Xhaka gave an apology of sorts, but still used it as a chance to hit out at some fans.

Speaking about threats from the support he said: “My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply. People have said things like ‘we will break your legs’, ‘kill your wife’ and ‘wish that your daughter gets cancer’. That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.”

That sort of behaviour is disgusting and actually gives a reason for why he reacted like he did. You can be sure that the Wolves fans won’t be the last set of fans to sing that song this season.