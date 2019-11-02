Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer believes that Steven Gerrard could take charge at Anfield as soon as the 2021/22 campaign.

The 39-year-old established himself as a legend with the Merseyside giants during his playing career, making over 700 appearances for the club while winning nine trophies.

SEE MORE: Concern for Liverpool: Star man sat out training this week, but Klopp allays fears over injury issue

After hanging up his boots, Gerrard has made the move north to Rangers to cut his teeth as a manager and there are positive signs thus far that he has a successful career on the bench ahead of him.

However, McAteer believes that the Reds icon could in fact find himself back at Liverpool in the top job sooner rather than later, predicting that he’ll succeed Jurgen Klopp and start the 2021/22 campaign as the Liverpool boss.

“Steven Gerrard made a clever move going to Rangers to begin his management career,” McAteer told the Racing Post . “And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if stop two on his journey is Anfield.

“I’ve got an inkling that Gerrard will be the next Liverpool manager at the start of the 2021-22 season.

“I’m confident Liverpool will win the Premier League this season under Jurgen Klopp and then he’ll stick around to try to retain the trophy for another season.

“And whether he succeeds or fails, my hunch is that he’ll walk away at that point and Stevie will step into his shoes.”

Time will tell whether or not McAteer’s prediction is accurate, but there is certainly sense behind such a decision as it would perhaps ultimately be an ideal time to bring him back into the mix.

Gerrard would get time and patience from the fans given his standing with them, while Klopp has assembled a world-class squad and built a new culture and winning mentality at the club which could make the transition easier.

That said, it could also be looked at the other way in that it would be a hugely difficult act to follow as Klopp has done a tremendous job at Liverpool thus far in terms of turning them into genuine contenders domestically and in Europe.

In turn, it will be a difficult decision and while Gerrard would no doubt be a popular choice, many Liverpool fans will surely be hoping that the current man in charge is going nowhere for a long time yet.