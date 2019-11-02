‘You can’t be emotional in those situations’ – Rio Ferdinand on Granit Xhaka spat with Arsenal fans

Rio Ferdinand has recalled his own personal experience and given his opinion on Granit Xhaka’s clash with Arsenal fans last weekend.

The Gunners captain reacted angrily to jeers as he was substituted against Crystal Palace before removing his shirt and storming straight down the tunnel.

SEE MORE: Granit Xhaka advised to leave Arsenal by Premier League rival after clash with fans

He later released a statement via Arsenal’s Twitter account, issuing an apology of sort while detailing the abuse that he has received which contributed to why he reacted in the way that he did.

Unai Emery has left the Swiss international out for their clash with Wolves this weekend, and so it remains to be seen when he returns to the fold and whether or not he can mend his relationship with certain fans to have a future at the Emirates.

Speaking at the weekend, Ferdinand recalled the time he was booed by Man Utd fans while there was a delay in signing a new contract with the club, as seen in the video below.

In his opinion, Xhaka simply can’t be emotional and react to the criticism, abuse or otherwise as he has to take it all as it comes as being part and parcel of the job.

Ultimately, Ferdinand did agree that the comments on social media aren’t right and no doubt he has had his fair share over the years. Nevertheless, he believes that the Arsenal captain was wrong to react in an emotional way and time will tell just how much damage that has perhaps done in itself with the Gunners faithful as a whole and not just those who criticise him.

There will surely be tension the next time he features for the north London giants too if he begins to make mistakes or isn’t performing at a high level, and that could potentially have a knock-on effect with the rest of the team now too.