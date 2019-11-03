Menu

Video: Ex-Liverpool star Alberto Moreno produces most RIDICULOUS piece of defending you’ll see all season

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has produced some inventive defending during a game for Villarreal.

Watch this ridiculous clearance below – surely one of the craziest things you’ll see on the football pitch all season.

Moreno was not a regular at Liverpool but seems to be back on form again with a return to La Liga.

The Spaniard will no doubt be pleased with how well this bizarre effort at a clearance went!

