Arsenal are reportedly struggling to persuade Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to sign new contracts.

The Gunners are going through a poor run of form right now as Unai Emery’s future starts to look in doubt after a lack of improvement since he replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

Emery failed to steer Arsenal back into the Champions League last season as the club finished fifth in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Chelsea.

It doesn’t look like Emery is on the cusp of really changing things any time soon, with performances looking well below par week in, week out at the moment.

According to Goal, this could cost Arsenal two of their best players as it’s suggested Aubameyang and Lacazette won’t stick around if the club doesn’t qualify for the Champions League again.

AFC are being linked with Jose Mourinho as a replacement for Emery by the Times, but it remains to be seen if the club would really make such a bold move in the middle of the season.

Fans will surely hope Arsenal do anything, however, to prevent losing Aubameyang and Lacazette in the near future.