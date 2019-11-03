Menu

Arsenal wish Unai Emery an awkward happy birthday amid talk they’re already working to replace him with Jose Mourinho

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have wished manager Unai Emery a happy birthday from their official Twitter account – and the timing couldn’t really be more awkward.

The Gunners have been poor for much of Emery’s reign so far, and there’s now growing talk he could be sacked after the club dropped points again this weekend with a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

According to the Times, the Spanish tactician is under pressure as Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi is said to have met with former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho over coming in as manager.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely come to pass or if Emery can still save his job at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, it’s not an ideal time for the club to be looking for goodwill from their fans, who have responded in a predictable manner to the tweet above.

Emery turns 48 today, but it perhaps won’t be a particularly enjoyable one for him as his future hangs in the balance and most of his fans clearly want him gone.

Here are just some of the angry responses Arsenal’s tweet has received…

