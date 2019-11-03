Sources at Arsenal are said to have denied the claims that Gunners chief Raul Sanllehi met with Jose Mourinho over dinner to discuss replacing Unai Emery.

This surprise claim comes from a report in the Times, but it seems some at Arsenal are sceptical about the rumour as football.london reporter James Benge tweets below that Sanllehi hasn’t spoken to Mourinho in years.

Sources at Arsenal state that Raul Sanllehi has not spoken to Jose Mourinho in years. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 3, 2019

It is unclear if these sources are necessarily more reliable than whoever told the Times about Sanllehi meeting Mourinho, but time will tell if Emery cannot improve results at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal continued their poor start to the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Saturday, and it would not be too surprising if the club felt it could soon be time for a change.

Emery has flopped since replacing Arsene Wenger and it’s hard to see where any improvement is going to come from as Wolves outplayed his team yesterday.

This is not the first time AFC have been second-best against opposition they should really be dominating, and they’ve also lost leads against Watford and Crystal Palace this season.

Mourinho may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s easy to see how Arsenal would view him as an upgrade on Emery at this moment in time.