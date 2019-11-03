Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hinted that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could replace Granit Xhaka as club captain from now on.

The Gunners seem likely to make a change in that department after Xhaka’s recent outburst in the recent 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Switzerland international appeared to swear at the Emirates Stadium crowd as they jeered him when it was confirmed he was being subbed off by manager Emery.

Xhaka has since explained his actions in a post on Instagram, but he did not play for Arsenal against Wolves this weekend.

Aubameyang got the armband for this game, and scored in the 1-1 draw against Wolves – another disappointing result to continue this difficult spell for Arsenal.

Still, it could be that the Gabon international will soon get the chance to lead the side on a permanent basis, if Emery’s quotes in the Metro are anything to go by.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, the Spanish tactician said: “He could do (carry on as captain).

“I think he can take that responsibility and today he did that.

“He is one of the captains and I think he can take that responsibility, but we are going to analyse the match first and the situation for the next matches and decide.”