Bad News for Man United fans as Paul Pogba reveals possible injury return date

He might still get a lot of criticism for some poor performances and his general demeanor on the pitch, but it’s hard to argue that Man United are a better team without Paul Pogba.

Scott McTominay has impressed a lot of people with his work ethic and tenacious qualities, but he isn’t the type of player who can unlock a defence or control a game.

Some decent results papered over a lot of big cracks for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks. The fact remains that United only look like scoring from set pieces, there’s nobody in the team with the ability to pick a pass and split the opposition defence.

Pogba has proven he can do that, but has missed a lot of the season due to injury. It still sounds like there’s some bad news for United fans in terms of his progress.

According to a report in The Mirror, Pogba stated that he was still at least two weeks away from returning to full training with the team.

They go on to give an update from Solskjaer over his condition. The manager said: “I don’t think we’ll see him before December. He’ll be out for a while. He needs time to fully recover so I don’t think he will be back before maybe Sheffield United after the international break but probably December before you can see him.”

This does suggest that the fans will have to put up with some more uninspiring performances as the team struggles to break anyone down. Fred and Lingard look woefully out of form and there’s no one else to step up at this point.

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Pogba can have on his return.