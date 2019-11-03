Barcelona have been offered the opportunity to beat Manchester United to the transfer of RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been one everyone’s lips so far this season given how he’s started this term combined with the fact that he’s still just 19 years old.

The Norwegian has bagged a ridiculous 22 goals and six assists in 16 games in all competitions, a stupidly good return for a player who’s still a teenager.

And now, following this brilliant form, it seems like Barca have been offered the chance to land his signature before anyone else.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Blaugrana have been handed the chance to sign Haaland by his agent Mino Raiola for just €65M, a decent price for a player who has all the potential and ability to become a world beater one day.

The Sun have noted that previously that, as well as Barca, Man United are also in the hunt for Haaland’s signature, thus this news will not come as a boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co.

Given that Luis Suarez is 32 and fast approaching the end of his playing career, Barca may want to start looking for a future replacement for the Uruguayan international.

And given this, it seems like they may have been offered the chance to sign exactly that in the form of Haaland if this report is anything to go off.