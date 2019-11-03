Man United fans have urged the club to sign James Maddison in the upcoming transfer windows after he put in an impressive display in Leicester’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Goals from Vardy and Soyuncu proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as Brendan Rodgers’s side moved up to third in the Premier League table following their win over the Eagles.

Leicester’s win has seen them continue their fine start in the Premier League this season, something that is mainly down to their ability to score goals and create chances.

Players like Vardy, Tielemans, Barnes and Perez have been key so far this year, however none more so than Maddison.

The midfielder played out of his skin against Palace on Sunday, as he created more chances (8) than any other player has created in an away PL game so far this season.

James Maddison created 8 chances against Crystal Palace, the most by a player in a Premier League away game so far this season. Only Kevin De Bruyne (9 vs. Spurs) has created more home or away. ? pic.twitter.com/fuFlokSHiS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2019

Following this display, Man United fans took to Twitter to urge their club to make a move for the Englishman in the near future.

Given the creative options United have to choose from in midfielder, we highly agree with them!

Maddison is everything Pogba ain’t and some. He’s 4 years younger as well ??????

Ole bring this United supporter to the theatre of dreams @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/18iAXmmWx5 — Unofficial_Pundit (@UnofficialPund1) November 3, 2019

James Maddison at United surely — H (@HarryDunning) November 3, 2019

Manchester united should be splashing the cash for ndidi and maddison from leicester at all costs — The Man Utd Zone ? (@TheMANUTDZONE) November 3, 2019

We need James Maddison at United pronto ?

He's quality…… https://t.co/m0vaxdRFQW — Nelson (@AzumaNelson) November 3, 2019

United shud get Maddison in ASAP… — BEAR CAT (@SolomziGwayi) November 3, 2019

Can we buy Söyüncü and Maddison? £150 million. ? — Man United Mumbai (@ManUnitedOpini1) November 3, 2019

James Maddison has to be a transfer target for United. Proper baller ??? #MUFC — Jamie Kelling (@19Jay_Kay89) November 3, 2019

United need to go all in for Maddison & Ndidi. Would transform our whole midfield. — Isak (@MufcIsak_) November 3, 2019