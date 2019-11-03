Menu

‘Bring him to the Theatre of Dreams’ – these fans urge Man United to seal transfer of Premier League ace after star’s fine display this weekend

Man United fans have urged the club to sign James Maddison in the upcoming transfer windows after he put in an impressive display in Leicester’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Goals from Vardy and Soyuncu proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as Brendan Rodgers’s side moved up to third in the Premier League table following their win over the Eagles.

Leicester’s win has seen them continue their fine start in the Premier League this season, something that is mainly down to their ability to score goals and create chances.

Players like Vardy, Tielemans, Barnes and Perez have been key so far this year, however none more so than Maddison.

The midfielder played out of his skin against Palace on Sunday, as he created more chances (8) than any other player has created in an away PL game so far this season.

Following this display, Man United fans took to Twitter to urge their club to make a move for the Englishman in the near future.

Given the creative options United have to choose from in midfielder, we highly agree with them!

