‘Can’t believe we didn’t sign him’ – Loads of Arsenal fans rue Gunners’ decision not to sign Premier League star as he impresses yet again

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to rue their side’s decision not to sign Caglar Soyuncu after the Turkish defender impressed yet again for Leicester.

Soyuncu, who joined Leicester in the summer of 2018, has been a key part of the Foxes’ first team plans so far this term, with the Turk forming a formidable partnership with Jonny Evans at the back for Leicester.

The former Freiburg man bagged his side’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday in a match in which the defender impressed yet again.

Following his performance against Leicester, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to rue the Gunners’ decision to opt against signing the defender a few summers back.

As per the Express, the north London side decided against signing the Turkish international due to the fact that Emery was happy with his current options, namely Callum Chambers, and didn’t feel the need to sign another centre-back.

And now, following his impressive recent form for Brendan Rodgers’ side, it seems like Arsenal fans are a little angry with their side’s decision not to sign him 18 months ago…

