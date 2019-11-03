Arsenal fans have taken to social media to rue their side’s decision not to sign Caglar Soyuncu after the Turkish defender impressed yet again for Leicester.

Soyuncu, who joined Leicester in the summer of 2018, has been a key part of the Foxes’ first team plans so far this term, with the Turk forming a formidable partnership with Jonny Evans at the back for Leicester.

The former Freiburg man bagged his side’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday in a match in which the defender impressed yet again.

Following his performance against Leicester, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to rue the Gunners’ decision to opt against signing the defender a few summers back.

As per the Express, the north London side decided against signing the Turkish international due to the fact that Emery was happy with his current options, namely Callum Chambers, and didn’t feel the need to sign another centre-back.

And now, following his impressive recent form for Brendan Rodgers’ side, it seems like Arsenal fans are a little angry with their side’s decision not to sign him 18 months ago…

Can't believe we didn't sign soyuncu and got sokratis instead ? — The Arsenal (@AFC5994) November 3, 2019

To even think Arsenal went for Soyuncu but didn’t get him because of a stupid reason — Onikoyi (@i_amdipo) November 3, 2019

Soyuncu now looks a £70m defender. Gutted we missed out on him and credit to him for showing great strength to come back from his early mistakes in England. Now full of confidence and looking a bargain at £19m — MysticMemz (@M3_Arsenal) November 3, 2019

Say what you want about Sven Mislintat but his biggest mistake at Arsenal was turning his nose up at Soyuncu in favour of Sokratis#afc — Arsenal the Invincibles (@AFCTransfers8) November 3, 2019

I remember when Arsenal were linked to Evans and Soyuncu and most of us laughed. Now we have Sokratis & Luiz. Well, I know who I'd rather have. — Marco ? (@marco_gooner) November 3, 2019

Leicester are more enjoyable to watch than Arsenal Annoying that Evans + Soyuncu were once our defensive targets under Wenger Smh — ?????? #EmeryOUT (@BALDOZIL) November 3, 2019

We bought Sokratis instead of Soyuncu. Nuff said. — It’s THE Arsenal (@jonhall11) November 3, 2019