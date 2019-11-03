Preston will be looking to maintain their excellent start to the season when they travel to Charlton this lunchtime here’s how you can watch all the action online. – Kick off time is 12:00.

How to Watch Charlton v Preston NE Live Streaming

What Time does Charlton v Preston kickoff?

The match kicks off at 12pm on Sunday 3rd November 2019

Where is Charlton v Preston NE being played?

The match is being played at The Valley, Charlton, England

Who are you backing? Charlton or Preston?

The Championship’s surprise package, Preston have lost just one of their last 11 league games and sit two points off top spot heading into the weekend.

Alex Neil’s side showed bags of character to come from two goals down against Lancashire rivals Blackburn last weekend, eventually winning 3-2 at Deepdale.

Charlton too have enjoyed a good start to the season.

The newly promoted side have surpassed all expectations taking 22 points from their opening 14 games and comfortably sit in the top half of the league.

That said their recent form doesn’t make for good reading with just 1 win in five.

They’ve conceded exactly two goals in five of their last seven games and Lee Bowyer knows his side must improve defensively if they’re to remain a top half team.

Preston are 19/4 to score over 2.5 goals.

Caughtoffside spokeman Lewis Jones commented:

Preston North End are tough to beat, especially on the road where they’ve lost just one of their last four away games. It’s 1/2 for double chance of Preston or Draw and that looks like a pretty decent selection today.

Like Bowyer, Alex Neil will be hoping his side can improve defensively.

Preston NE kept just one clean sheet in their last seven outings. It’s 4/5 for both teams to score and 27/10 for over 3.5 goals in the game.

Daniel Johnson is Preston’s top goal scorer so far this season finding the net on 8 occasions.

He’s 15/2 to open the scoring and 13/5 to score anytime.

Charlton’s Macauley Bonne has only failed to score in one of his last six Championship games and he’s 5/2 to score anytime.

The hosts are 19/10 to make it back to back home wins, while Preston are slight favourites at 6/4. The draw is available at 12/5.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions