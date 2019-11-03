Chelsea loanee Kenedy scores brilliant solo goal for Getafe vs Celta Vigo

It’s difficult to work out which Chelsea players are loaned out with a view to eventually appearing in the first team, and which ones are just signed to sell on for an eventual profit.

Brazilian forward Kenedy has spent some time with Newcastle and finds himself on loan to Getafe in La Liga this year. When you consider he turns 24 in February, it does feel like he’s too old to improve enough to feature regularly for Chelsea.

He showed everyone what he can do this afternoon. This solo effort against Celta Vigo was particularly satisfying when you look at how it thumps into the soaking wet net:

? Kenedy puts Getafe in front against Celta! pic.twitter.com/RIjEi1689P — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 3, 2019

It proved to be the winning goal and took Getafe within three points of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.