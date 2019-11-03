Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen for the club to seal a transfer deal for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

The exciting young Nigeria international has shone in his time in La Liga and could be a fine signing for Liverpool to strengthen in attack if they end up losing Salah in the near future.

Reports recently suggested the Egypt international could be edging towards a big-money move to Real Madrid, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho lined up to replace him.

The latest from Don Balon, however, is that Klopp is a big admirer of Chukwueze, who he thinks could be the next Sadio Mane at Anfield.

The 20-year-old certainly looks like he has a big future in the game, and his club have already tied him down to a contract with a buy-out clause of £86million in it.

LFC would likely have to sell before spending that much on a new signing up front, and it could well be smart business to cash in on Salah soon and invest in someone younger and more long-term.

Reds fans won’t be too pleased, however, to see another of their big names move to Real Madrid, with the club often losing stars like Luis Suarez, Xabi Alonso, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling to richer clubs in recent times.