‘He came and consoled Son’ – Pochettino reveals Coleman’s lovely gesture to Spurs star after Everton man Gomes picks up horror injury

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed Seamus Coleman’s lovely gesture to Heung-Min Son following the South Korean’s involvement in Andre Gomes’ horror injury in Everton’s clash vs Spurs on Sunday.

The two sides ended up sharing the spoils at Goodison Park this weekend, with a late header from Cenk Tosun cancelling out a second half strike from Dele Alli.

However, the goals will be the least talked about moments from this match, with Andre Gomes’ horror injury that he picked up in the second half surely set to grab the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As seen via this link, Gomes went down following a challenge from Son and a collision with Aurier, one that saw him forced off with a nasty injury.

Son was clearly moved by the incident, with Alli confirming after the match that the forward was still crying in the changing rooms following this.

"I didn't want to look. Son is devastated and in tears" Dele Alli gives his thoughts on Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Everton and Andre Gomes' horror injury. ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #EVETOT here: https://t.co/z2eOdJ0X12

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/Z3vbtarCPb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 3, 2019

And now, Pochettino has come out and confirmed that Everton captain went into the away dressing room at full time to console the Spurs man following his involvement in Son’s injury.

As per the Mirror, the Argentine confirmed “I want to thank the captain, Seamus Coleman – he came into the dressing room to console Son.”

Coleman’s gesture here is certainly a lovely one, especially seeing as it doesn’t seem like Son was entirely responsible for Gomes’ injury.

After that incident in today’s match, we here at Caught Offside wish Gomes a very speedy recovery from his injury, whatever the extent of it may be.