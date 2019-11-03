Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hailed Christian Pulisic following the 21-year-old’s performance against Watford yesterday.

The United States international netted his fourth goal of the season against the Hornets at Vicarage Road after tapping in Tammy Abraham’s pass. Pulisic’s goal turned out to be pretty decisive as the match ended 2-1 to Chelsea.

Lampard heaped praise on the 21-year-old for his goal and overall performance in yesterday’s fixture. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Chelsea manager said: “It’s great to see Christian scoring a goal from four yards out. I love to see that because he could have decided not to go the extra mile and then that ball flashes across the face but nobody gets on the end of it. If he continues doing that sort of thing then the goals will rack up because there are a lot of goals to get in the six-yard box. I thought his general performance was top as well”

Pulisic was often benched by Lampard in Chelsea’s past few matches but given his performances against Burnley and Watford, the United States international should be receiving more playing time as the season continues. So far, the 21-year-old has amassed four goals and five assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

After yesterday’s win, Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table with 23 points to their name. The Blues next face Ajax at Stamford Bridge before taking on Crystal Palace at the same venue on Saturday.