Huge boost for Real Madrid as reports suggest superstar wanted to move to Madrid once he established himself

It’s actually refreshing to hear that a potential superstar had a bit of patience and planning in his career when making decisions over a transfer. Too often we hear of players wanting to take the first big move that comes along and it doesn’t always work out.

That’s not to say that a move to PSG isn’t a huge move, but it sounds like Kylian Mbappe wanted to establish himself in France before taking the big step of moving to Real Madrid.

A story by AS has reported on some comments by former Monaco Vice President Vadim Vasilyev. The report seems to suggest that Mbappe always wanted to go to Madrid, but felt it was too soon to go there after his breakthrough season at Monaco.

The report goes on to suggest that Mbappe wanted to establish himself in France before moving to Spain. He’s from Paris so perhaps wanted to star for his hometown team, but it also sounds like he knew Real Madrid would wait for him.

In some ways it could’ve been a risky move on Mbappe’s part. If things didn’t go well in Paris then Real could easily have moved on.

It’s actually worked out brilliantly for him. He’s proven himself to be one of the greatest players in the world right now, while Real Madrid are struggling and still don’t look like they’ve managed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s scary to think that he’s only 20 but already has 100 career goals despite not playing as a striker. It’s clear he would be an incredible signing for Madrid, he might even be good enough to elevate Real to a point where they dominate Barcelona once Lionel Messi retires.

It certainly sounds like he always planned to move to Madrid, let’s see if that actually becomes a reality next Summer.