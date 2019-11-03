“I wish we lost 5-0 and this didn’t happen” Everton teammate speaks out after Andre Gomes injury

There are enough pictures out there of Andre Gomes’ horrific injury which show just how much pain he must be in. It’s obviously a shame for everybody involved and the long term prognosis for the Portuguese international doesn’t look good.

It’s been one of those rare moments where it’s actually united the two teams and clearly everybody just feels awful. Usually a bad injury is caused by a reckless challenge that infuriates one side.

It’s probably the one time that you can use the line of “he’s not that kind of player” and it’s probably true. Son left the pitch in tears and seems genuinely distraught about the outcome.

Cenk Tosun has taken a lot of criticism for his performances since arriving at Everton. You might think he would be pleased to get a decisive goal, but his Instagram post after the game shows his thoughts are purely with his teammate:

There doesn’t seem to be any official updates on Gomes’ condition for now. The BBC reported that Marco Silva said he was away to hospital just now but they were still waiting to hear back about how bad the injury was.

It’s never nice to speculate about these kind of things, but you have to feel like his season is over.