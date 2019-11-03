LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly closing in on a transfer back to his old club AC Milan despite also being linked with a return to another of his former teams Manchester United.

Marca claim that the 38-year-old is now looking most likely to return for another spell with Milan, having shone at the San Siro earlier in his career and also proving a success in two other stints in Serie A with Juventus and Inter Milan.

It was recently reported by Tuttomercatoweb that Man Utd had also had some contact with Ibrahimovic over a transfer, but it sadly looks like we aren’t about to see the return of Zlatan to the Premier League.

The Swedish star scored 29 goals in 53 games for the Red Devils in a season and a half with the club, and he could’ve been a useful option for them now as they struggle up front.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have not really got going yet this season, with United looking light in attack after allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer without signing replacements.

Ibrahimovic could have made a fine short-term signing to help cover in that position, but it seems Milan are now leading the chase for his signature.

It will be interesting to see if the former Paris Saint-Germain star can still cut it in a top European league at his age, but he’s certainly still looked unplayable in his time in the MLS.