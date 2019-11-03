RB Salzburg’s Sporting Director Christoph Freund has confirmed that the Austrian side are yet to receive an approach for star striker Erling Haaland amid reports linking the youngster with a move to Old Trafford.

According to the Mirror, Freund stated that “So much nonsense is written in the last few weeks. What I’ve already read makes me laugh. I have not spoken to any club so far. I can also say there’s currently no offer for the winter [transfer].”

These words come amid a report from the Sun stating that Man United are one of the many clubs in for the teenager, with it also stating that Salzburg are going to want around £50M if they are to let Haaland leave in the near future.

Given how good he’s been so far this season, it’s very surprising to hear that no clubs at all have come in for Haaland.

The 19-year-old has already bagged an astonishing 22 goals and six assists in 16 games in all competitions, a brilliant return when you consider that the player is still just a teenager.

We doubt the situation regarding the amount of offers for Haaland will stay as it is for much longer, as the Norwegian has quickly found himself to be one of the most desirable players in Europe so far this term.

But where exactly will the young Norwegian end up? We’ll just have to wait and see…