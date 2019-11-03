Jose Mourinho is inching closer to becoming the new Arsenal manager.

The Portuguese was last in-charge of Manchester United and has been out of a managerial job since being dismissed by the Red Devils. Mourinho has been linked to Arsenal with a recent report from the Times claiming that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has dined with Gunners Head of Football Raul Sanllehi.

Unai Emery’s side haven’t had the kind of start many Arsenal fans would’ve wanted as they have won only four out of their first 11 matches. They are currently fifth in the Premier League while being out of the Carabao Cup after losing to Liverpool on penalties.

Given Arsenal’s recent results, there’s a fair chance of Emery being sacked if the same run of form persists. Even if the Gunners improve, their best way of qualifying for the Champions League would be by winning the Europa League as the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Leicester City are top contenders for the Top four as well.

Provided Emery gets the sack, Mourinho will undoubtedly be a suitable replacement for the Spaniard.