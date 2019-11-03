Manchester United are reportedly considering triggering the release clause of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils could definitely do with more firepower up front after a tough start to the season, and Martinez has been in fine form in recent times.

The 22-year-old has seven goals in 13 games for Inter in all competitions this season, and has also netted eight goals in just 11 caps for Argentina in 2019.

According to Don Balon, this has led to Martinez becoming a target for Man Utd, though it could mean paying as much as £95million to meet his release clause fee.

This would no doubt be risky for a young player still learning the game at the highest level, but he has also long looked an exciting youngster after first catching the eye at Racing Club.

Martinez has settled quickly in Serie A and could now do well to make the step up to the Premier League as well.

It remains to be seen, however, if United will feel it’s worth forking out quite so much money for the South American at this stage in his career.

That said, if they wait any longer and he continues to improve at this rate, his value will no doubt shoot up and Inter will surely try to tie him down to a new release clause with a far higher asking price.