Manchester United fans probably weren’t too bothered to see Romelu Lukaku leave this summer after a difficult spell at Old Trafford.
However, he’s since looked a player reborn at Inter Milan with a superb start to the season in Serie A – while his old side have looked toothless up front.
While United were perhaps justified in selling Lukaku, they surely needed a replacement to come in for the Belgium international, instead of just relying on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to step up.
Neither player has ever really looked like being a 25-goal-a-season striker, and while Lukaku has his faults, he’s been prolific everywhere he’s played – except for a difficult second season with the Red Devils.
As this stat below shows, it looks like this was a poorly-thought-out sale by MUFC…
League goals since the beginning of September:
Lukaku – 8
Man United – 6 pic.twitter.com/5AdIFZBO7z
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 2, 2019
While the goals have dried up for United since September, Lukaku has been on fire – and has actually outscored his old club in that time.
Clearly, there’s a talented player there – and Man Utd could perhaps have been a bit more patient with him, or at the very least recognised that he would need a top centre-forward to step in in his place.
Lyon’s Moussa Dembele has been linked as a target for January by ESPN, while Lukaku’s Inter team-mate Lautaro Martinez has also been linked as an option up front for United by Don Balon.