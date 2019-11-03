Injured Paul Pogba “gutted” watching Manchester United struggle without him

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken out about watching the Red Devils lose without him while he’s out injured.

The France international has barely featured for United in recent times in this injury-hit season, and there’s no doubt they could do with him back in the team as soon as possible.

Pogba hasn’t always been the most reliable performer in his career at Man Utd, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is currently desperate for more spark and creativity to help their attackers flourish.

It remains to be seen precisely when the 26-year-old will be able to return to action, but a previous report from the Independent suggested that some time in December is the earliest he could be back.

Pogba admits that while he’s desperate to return and help MUFC, he does also have to make recovering and healing his priority for the time being.

Though he also concedes that watching your team lose without you is one of the worst feelings in football, as he told RMC, with translation from United Xtra in the tweet below: