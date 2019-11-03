Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner who is also on Liverpool’s radar.

The 23-year-old is among the finest strikers in the world thanks to his performances for the Bundesliga club. Since joining RB Leipzig from Vfb Stuttgart, Werner has made 129 appearances for them, scoring 74 goals and providing 33 assists. This season, the German international has been in fine form for Die Roten Bullen, amassing 13 goals and six assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

The Mirror claim that Manchester United are interested in signing Werner who is also wanted by Liverpool. This report also suggests that the Red Devils are hoping to beat their rivals to the striker’s signing by promising him regular starts.

The 23-year-old extended his stay at Leipzig till 2023 as confirmed by their official website but his release clause is only €30 million according to German Sports magazine Kicker.

Timo Werner now is the top earner at #RBLeipzig according to kicker. The magazine also writes that his exit clause is €30m and not the €60m that Bild reported. #Bayern, in the meantime, were sure that they would land him on a free transfer next summer according to kicker. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) August 25, 2019

A move to Manchester United would certainly be more suitable for Werner as he could be a regular for them. The Red Devils need a quality striker and the 23-year-old could be a fine addition.