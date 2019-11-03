Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has spoken about making his return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday.

The German playmaker has been frozen out by Gunners manager Unai Emery for much of the season so far, but made a league appearance in this weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Posting on Instagram, Ozil was glad to be playing at this level once again, though he admitted he was also disappointed with the result.

Arsenal fans will be relieved to see Ozil playing again as their side has looked so starved of creativity, and it’s also encouraging that the player doesn’t appear to have been too unsettled by his lack of action.