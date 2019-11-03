Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is already eyeing up potential transfers as he is linked with a return to management.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since being sacked by Man Utd last December, but is now being linked with a surprise move to Arsenal amid Unai Emery’s struggles at the Emirates Stadium.

Mourinho is even said to have already held talks with Gunners chief Raul Sanllehi, according to the Times, though it seems he could also be set for a second spell at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane is not going through the best run of form with Los Blancos and Mourinho could be seen as a more safe pair of hands.

Don Balon link Mourinho with Madrid as well, with the Spanish outlet also claiming the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss has some transfer targets in mind for if he returns to the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, those players are United defender Eric Bailly and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho would also try to sign these players for Arsenal, but Bailly could make sense as an upgrade on struggling defensive duo David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Witsel, meanwhile, could also be a useful signing for AFC as the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira continue to look slightly unconvincing this season.

These are all big ifs, however, as it’s still not clear if Arsenal will be bold and part ways with Emery in the middle of the season, while hiring Mourinho would surely also be a controversial move given his history with their rivals and his long-standing rivalry with club legend Arsene Wenger.