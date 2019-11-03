Arsenal are reportedly keen to hire Jose Mourinho to replace Unai Emery in large part because of the current difficult situation with star player Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker has been bizarrely frozen out by Emery in recent times, failing to even make the bench in most games so far this season.

This risky strategy does not appear to be paying off, and the Times report that Arsenal have begun the process of potentially replacing Emery, with Mourinho impressing club chief Raul Sanllehi in a dinner meeting recently.

The report explains that one key thing the Portuguese tactician has in his favour with regards to possibly landing the job is his previous fine relationship with Ozil.

The pair worked together at Real Madrid and enjoyed plenty of success together, with Mourinho seeming to coax the best form of Ozil’s career out of him.

It remains to be seen if either could reproduce that at Arsenal, with Ozil now looking past his peak, while Mourinho is also arguably no longer the great managerial mind he once was.

Still, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss would likely at least give more opportunities to Arsenal’s highest earner, and many fans will increasingly feel that they cannot go on under Emery and that any change would be welcome.