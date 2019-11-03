Liverpool star Sadio Mane praised his team for the way they came back from behind to beat Aston Villa yesterday.

Dean Smith’s opened the scoring at Villa Park thanks to Trezeguet and it seemed that they would be the first team to beat the Reds in the Premier League this season. However, Andy Robertson found the equaliser by heading in from Mane’s cross before the Senegalese winger sealed the win in the dying moments of the match.

Liverpool’s win keeps them six points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with 31 points. Mane praised his team for the way they reacted yesterday an felt that the win was a deserved result. Speaking to the club’s official website, the 27-year-old said: “It’s always going to be tough but I think our reaction was perfect. In the first half it wasn’t our best performance but, like we said, we just had to push hard as a team and give everything and try, try again. That’s what we tried to do and at the end we created some chances and we scored two goals. For sure it wasn’t our best performance but we deserved the three points.”

It was a tough fixture for Liverpool but in the end, the mentality giants showed why they are one of the best teams in Europe at present. After beating Aston Villa, the Reds will hope to register a similar result when they play Genk at Anfield on Tuesday.