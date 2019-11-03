Photo: Sadio Mane shows incredible bravery as he gets kicked in the face to score Liverpool winner vs Villa

There’s been a lot of talk recently about Sadio Mane possibly going down too easily. It might be true, but it’s sometimes easy to think that about a player and think they might lack the bravery to put their bodies on the line.

Cliche fans will be delighted to use the “this is the mark of champions” line after Liverpool managed to pull out a late victory against Aston Villa yesterday.

They had to overcome a tough opponent and the match officials, but Mane scored a late header to get his team the win. This picture shows just how brave he had to be to get that goal:

We saw the goal.

We saw the celebration. We didn’t see the price..we didn’t see the boot hitting his face after the winning header..looks like the face took a solid knocking but he didn’t show the pain… Body on the line for the 3 points…absolute commitment..what a man! ?? pic.twitter.com/DFRSFhMP7i — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 3, 2019

Liverpool fans will obviously be delighted that the ball ended up in the back of the net. That image does suggest it should’ve been a clear penalty otherwise, but does anyone think VAR would’ve acted to award it?