Positive news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his potential replacement named as favourite for Bayern job

One of the main things about moving on from one manager is actually having a capable replacement and a plan lined up.

It’s still tough to tell if Man United actually have a plan right now. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was only meant to be a short term option but ended up earning a longer stay. Results are not going well, the squad needs overhauled and there constantly seems to be speculation over his future.

He might be breathing a little easier now that his likely replacement is favourite for a job somewhere else.

According to a report from Football-Italia, Max Allegri was being lined up as a replacement for Solskjaer. They hinted that he might be looking to take a year out of the game, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now.

They go on to quote German outlet Bild in saying he was now the favourite to succeed Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich. They seem to suggest that he feels the chance to manage Bayern would be too good an opportunity to pass up so he will cancel his plans for a year out.

The job at Bayern is an attractive one. They have a squad clearly capable of challenging for the league and the Champions League, while only being four points off the top of the league.

All of this plays into Solskajer’s hands. There weren’t any other names really being linked to the Old Trafford hot seat so it should make him feel a lot safer for now. That doesn’t mean the performances on the pitch are acceptable, but the board will need to come up with a whole new plan if they want to replace him.