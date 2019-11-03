Tottenham reportedly look to have been handed a major potential transfer boost regarding a move for Barcelona starlet Carles Alena.

The 21-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at Barca due to the strong competition for places in Ernesto Valverde’s squad, and it looks like this could lead to him making a temporary move away.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it looks like the player and the club all seem agreed that a loan move would be the best thing for Alena now, with the report also mentioning interest from Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side could do well to take advantage of this situation as Alena could be a player who’d improve this squad after a poor start to the season.

Spurs could do with a bit more quality and creativity from midfield, and Alena could be the player to provide that if he can settle quickly in England.

The Spaniard seems at a point in his career where he’d be keen to impress, and that could benefit Tottenham a great deal even if he is only with them for a relatively short time.