Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in January.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris had a few lackluster performances before suffering an injury that has sidelined him for the remainder of the year. The North London side have Paulo Gazzaniga but are eager to get a replacement for Lloris. According to the Sun, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana in January.

SEE MORE: Tottenham handed significant transfer boost after developments at Barcelona

The Cameroonian international has been an integral part of the Eredivisie champions since joining them from Barcelona. So far, the 23-year-old has made 159 appearances for Ajax, keeping 69 clean sheets.

This season, Onana has been in fine form for Erik Ten Hag’s side, keeping ten clean sheets in 20 matches across all competitions. Lloris has been a bit disappointing this season, making a few errors. Provided Gazzaniga does well, the Frenchman might lose his spot in the starting XI.

Onana who is currently valued at €35 million according to Transfermarkt has been in fine form and would be a good addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. However, Ajax will certainly try their best to prevent one of their best players from leaving.