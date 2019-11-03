Arsenal manager Unai Emery could have just two games to save his job at the club after a difficult run of form.

The Gunners have just one win in their last five matches, having once again dropped points this weekend with a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

In the Premier League, their form is even more alarming, with Arsenal picking up just four wins out of 11 matches so far, putting them 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool and closer in points to Watford at the bottom of the table.

According to the Times, Arsenal have already begun the groundwork for replacing Emery after a hugely unconvincing first year and a half at the Emirates Stadium, with Jose Mourinho seemingly a leading candidate for the job.

The report explains that the Spanish tactician may now have only two games ‘of credit’ left to keep himself in the job with Arsenal.

This would take us to the next international break in mid-November, which could be an opportune time for clubs to make big changes like this.

It’s been a difficult few years for Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger’s lengthy reign ending with a whimper and with his replacement increasingly looking the wrong choice.