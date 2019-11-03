Video: “Absolute joke” – Loads of fans slam VAR after Everton refused penalty vs Spurs following Dele Alli handball

Loads of fans took to Twitter to hammer VAR this evening after Everton were denied a penalty following a handball from Dele Alli in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Spurs.
Everton fans will surely feel hard done by today, after their side were refused a spot-kick despite the ball hitting Alli’s hand in the box after the England international went up for a corner with Yerry Mina.
Hit Dele Alli’s Hans smh like that’s a pen. Unnatural position for his arm aswell#EVETOT pic.twitter.com/BgvjtYec2B
— Dara Kavanagh (@OfficalDaraKav) November 3, 2019
How is this NOT a clear handball??@premierleague, how has VAR decided this was NOT a handball and therefore not a penalty, after over 3 minutes of checking??!! #EVETOT #EvertonFC pic.twitter.com/VSeFxAY9jk
— Obez (@obez2012) November 3, 2019
It was a very questionable decision from VAR, one that caused outrage amongst fans during and after the game on Twitter.
The referee's behind VAR have been absolute disgrace this season.
• This goal by Firmino yesterday was given as offside.
• This handball by Dele Alli wasn't given as a penalty for Everton.
An absolute joke with the way technology is being used. pic.twitter.com/c4ykHZab1c
— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 3, 2019
Indeed a joke. 100% handball on Alli. As always, VAR saves the day for Spurs
— Pontus Wiklund (@PontusWiklund) November 3, 2019
Delle alli VAR is a joke that hits his arm 100%
— G.sh (@GerardShields81) November 3, 2019
Christ VAR has got this Everton game all wrong. Blatant handball by Alli that was looked at for 4 minutes and not given as a penalty, then Son sent off for a shocking tackle that was actually made by Aurier. Joke
— Conor Campbell (@ccampbell1266) November 3, 2019
VAR a joke yet again. how was that not a penalty. dirty dele alli
— Ismail Mostafa (@isher92) November 3, 2019
VAR continues to be an absolute joke. Ball hits Alli's forearm in the box. Hand is an unnatural position. But, no penalty. What a shambolic system!
Guess it's only reserved for Laporte's hand.@premierleague@Everton#EVETOT
— Gokul (@Pfft____Sigh) November 3, 2019
#EVETOT So City have a goal ruled out for ball touching Laporte's hand against Spurs, ball hits Alli's hand and no pen for Everton. VAR is a joke
— DAVID (@Muzzer7) November 3, 2019