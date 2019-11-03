Video: “Absolute joke” – Loads of fans slam VAR after Everton refused penalty vs Spurs following Dele Alli handball

Loads of fans took to Twitter to hammer VAR this evening after Everton were denied a penalty following a handball from Dele Alli in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Spurs.

Everton fans will surely feel hard done by today, after their side were refused a spot-kick despite the ball hitting Alli’s hand in the box after the England international went up for a corner with Yerry Mina.

Hit Dele Alli’s Hans smh like that’s a pen. Unnatural position for his arm aswell#EVETOT pic.twitter.com/BgvjtYec2B — Dara Kavanagh (@OfficalDaraKav) November 3, 2019

How is this NOT a clear handball??@premierleague, how has VAR decided this was NOT a handball and therefore not a penalty, after over 3 minutes of checking??!! #EVETOT #EvertonFC pic.twitter.com/VSeFxAY9jk — Obez (@obez2012) November 3, 2019

It was a very questionable decision from VAR, one that caused outrage amongst fans during and after the game on Twitter.

The referee's behind VAR have been absolute disgrace this season. • This goal by Firmino yesterday was given as offside.

• This handball by Dele Alli wasn't given as a penalty for Everton. An absolute joke with the way technology is being used. pic.twitter.com/c4ykHZab1c — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 3, 2019

VAR continues to be an absolute joke. Ball hits Alli's forearm in the box. Hand is an unnatural position. But, no penalty. What a shambolic system!

Guess it's only reserved for Laporte's hand.@premierleague@Everton#EVETOT — Gokul (@Pfft____Sigh) November 3, 2019