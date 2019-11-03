Menu

Video: “Absolute joke” – Loads of fans slam VAR after Everton refused penalty vs Spurs following Dele Alli handball

Everton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Loads of fans took to Twitter to hammer VAR this evening after Everton were denied a penalty following a handball from Dele Alli in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw with Spurs.

Everton fans will surely feel hard done by today, after their side were refused a spot-kick despite the ball hitting Alli’s hand in the box after the England international went up for a corner with Yerry Mina.

It was a very questionable decision from VAR, one that caused outrage amongst fans during and after the game on Twitter.

Do you think it was a penalty? Let us know down below…

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Dele Alli