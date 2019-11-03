Menu

Video: Awful scenes in Everton vs Spurs as Andre Gomes suffers horror injury following Heung-Min Son tackle

There were some awful scenes in Everton’s clash against Spurs at Goodison Park this evening, after Andre Gomes seemed to pick up a horrible injury after being tackled by Heung-Min Son.

Whilst tracking back, Son went in to try and win the ball off Gomes with a lunging tackle, one that lead to the former Barcelona man picking up a truly awful injury after he collided with Aurier following the South Korean’s challenge.

It’s never nice to see scenes like this occur on a football pitch, and we here at Caught Offside wish Gomes the speediest of recoveries.

