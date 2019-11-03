Video: Everton fans’ reaction to Andre Gomes incident shows just how bad Everton man’s injury was

Andre Gomes picked up a horrible injury against Spurs today, one that caused the midfielder to be taken off on a stretcher in his side’s 1-1 draw against the north London side.

After being tackled by Heung-Min Son, Gomes seemed to collide with defender Serge Aurier, a collision that saw him pick up a seemingly horrible injury to his right ankle.

An Everton fan's reaction to Andre Gomes' injury tells exactly how serious the injury was. This is so heartbreaking! pic.twitter.com/GgnkapvsvC — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) November 3, 2019

Following this incident, some Everton fans who were close reacted in a shocking manner, ones that show just how bad the Portuguese midfielder’s injury really is.

We here at Caught Offside wish Gomes a speedy recovery, as it’s never nice to see incident like this occur in any sport, let alone on a football pitch.

Pictures via Sky Sports