Liverpool star Sadio Mane has said that his team deserved to win the three points in yesterday’s fixture against Aston Villa.

The Reds maintained their unbeaten run in the Premier League by coming back from behind to beat Dean Smith’s side 2-1. Aston Villa opened the scoring thanks to Trezeguet in the first half. Liverpool had their scoring opportunities in the match but were unable to cash on all of them. Mane himself had a good chance of putting the Reds ahead after Jordan Henderson delivered a fine pass but his header was wide.

However, the 27-year-old redeemed himself by setting up Andy Robertson’s equaliser before heading in Liverpool’s late winner which took his goal tally to ten goals this season so far.

Mane said that Liverpool deserved to win all three points. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Senegal international said: “I’m struggling to describe how happy we are. But for sure we are very happy and we deserved to win these three points, which was really important for us.”

Liverpool left it late to win but eventually showed the crowd at Villa Park why they are mentality giants. The Reds maintain their six-point lead over Manchester City. Liverpool next play Genk before their highly anticipated clash against Manchester City.