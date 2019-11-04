Arsenal axe EIGHT members of staff in major overhaul in key area of club

Arsenal have reportedly axed eight members of staff in a major overhaul of their academy recruitment set-up with the exits set to be formally announced.

It hasn’t been a great season thus far for the Gunners on the pitch as they’ve slipped to fifth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of rivals Chelsea who sit in fourth spot.

As they continue to struggle to break back into the Champions League, it will undoubtedly have a detrimental impact on the club the longer their absence goes on.

In an attempt to perhaps give them a fresh boost behind the scenes and at youth level, the Daily Mail report that up to eight members of staff are set to be axed in a restructuring of the club’s academy recruitment department.

Gunners hero Steve Morrow is said to be among those who are on their way out, with the former Arsenal ace holding the role of head of youth scouting.

With Per Mertesacker heading up the club’s academy since last year, these are key changes made with the objective in mind being a more successful recruitment team looking to bring in talent to establish themselves as key senior players moving forward.

Nevertheless, given the number of touted outgoing employees in the report, it’s a major step and perhaps a risky one at that too given the established names and figures that are being discussed.

Time will tell if it ultimately helps make a difference at Arsenal in the years ahead, but the priority and biggest concern for now will continue to be the current senior squad and their inability to seemingly convince that they can get the club back to the Champions League in the more immediate future.