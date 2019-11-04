Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly fighting for his job at the Emirates Stadium as he seems to lose the dressing room.

The Spanish tactician has been generally unconvincing since replacing Arsene Wenger last season, and is now going through one of his worst periods in charge of the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Emery could now have a month to save his job at Arsenal, with a number of Gunners players said to have serious reservations about his management style.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss is seen as too conservative for this level, with something more fresh and exciting clearly needed at Arsenal.

Fans became accustomed to entertaining football under Wenger, even if the club weren’t always competitive, but with Emery failing to take the team back into the top four or win any silverware last season, he surely needs his sides to be producing good football as a bare minimum.

That’s not happening at the moment and it’s little surprise there seems to be growing discontent from within the Emirates Stadium.