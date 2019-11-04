‘Can’t see an improvement’ – Philippe Coutinho slammed again by ex-Bayern Munich star

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Dietmar Hamann has once again hit out at loanee Philippe Coutinho over his form so far this season.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, the Brazilian international is on loan with the reigning Bundesliga champions this season, who have an option to buy him from Barcelona for €120m next summer.

The 27-year-old has seen his struggles continue from last season though despite the change in club, as he’s managed just two goals and four assists in 13 appearances for the Bavarian giants.

This isn’t the first time that Coutinho has been criticised by Hamann, as just last month the ex-Bayern midfielder launched an attack on his performances for the club thus far, perhaps more out of disappointment that he hasn’t been able to play a bigger role.

However, with nothing seemingly changing since last month, Hamann has once again publicly hit out at Coutinho and questioned his mentality when things aren’t going well for him.

“He’s on loan for a year, played some games with Bayern and for me you can’t seen an improvement in his performance,” he is quoted as saying by Sport.

“What annoys me is when you see this player is not prudent. If he loses a ball he can be frightened and anxious during the 90 minutes.”

Things aren’t going well at Bayern in general this season as Niko Kovac left the club this past weekend after their 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, a game in which Hamann also stated Coutinho was ‘invisible’ in, as per the report above, and so it remains to be seen if his successor can get the best out of the former Liverpool man moving forward to make his loan spell a success.

Nevertheless, Hamann evidently isn’t sold on the Barcelona loanee, and so time will tell if the hierarchy agree with his assessment come the end of the campaign, as that could result in Coutinho returning to the Nou Camp rather than seeing his loan stint turned into a permanent move.