Cardiff City facing transfer ban if they don’t pay £5.3m Emiliano Sala fee to Nantes

Despite it being months after the tragedy of Emiliano Sala’s death, the issues concerning his transfer to Cardiff City sadly continue to rumble on.

The 28-year-old tragically died in a plane crash in January while travelling from France to join up with his new teammates at Cardiff.

In September, FIFA ruled that they had ordered the Championship outfit to pay the first instalment of the £15m fee agreed with Nantes for the striker.

That figure amounted to £5.3m, but Cardiff are expected to lodge an appeal against the decision in the coming weeks with the Court of Arbitration for Sport to avoid having to pay out as they believe that they are within their rights to refuse as the paperwork for the deal wasn’t finalised.

As reported by The Sun, Cardiff could face a three-window transfer ban if they don’t pay the fee ordered by FIFA, as well as £260,000 in interest.

Time will tell how the situation is resolved, but it’s undoubtedly a sad state of affairs, particularly for Sala’s family, to continue to read and be made aware of issues over his transfer and the fees involved when it’s desired to see his name left alone after their loss.