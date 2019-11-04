Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham had another fine game this weekend as he opened the scoring in the Blues’ 2-1 win away to Watford.

Garth Crooks was clearly impressed, naming the young forward in his team of the week and singing his praises on BBC Sport.

Abraham has been one of a number of Chelsea youngsters to improve a great deal this season after being given a chance by new manager Frank Lampard.

Faced with a transfer ban when he arrived to replace Maurizio Sarri, Lampard has had to give more key roles to Abraham and others such as Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Abraham is really growing into his role up front for Chelsea, and Crooks gave three qualities that he believes are making the 22-year-old such a success so far.

“This lad is looking more like a Premier League centre-forward the more I see him,” he said.

“The awareness and movement from Abraham for Jorginho’s pass, which resulted in Chelsea’s opening goal, was outstanding.

“Abraham clearly has ability, but he is also brave and not afraid to go in where it hurts. A crucial quality for any striker.

“He’s also a team player. The assist for (Christian) Pulisic was totally unselfish.”

CFC fans will be loving this new-look side full of academy talents doing so well, with Abraham certainly looking more and more like the complete centre-forward the club needs after so much wasted investment on flops like Alvaro Morata and Gonzalo Higuain in recent times.