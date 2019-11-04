Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has made it into the Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport and earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks.

The Italy international has been one of the most improved players in the top flight this season, becoming a key part of Frank Lampard’s ever-improving Blues side.

Jorginho was once again instrumental for Chelsea at the weekend as his beautiful through-ball set up Tammy Abraham’s opening goal for the club in their 2-1 win away to Watford.

The pass truly was a thing of beauty and Crooks described it as ‘out of this world’ in his BBC sport column, as he heaped praise on the former Napoli man, saying he picked him over Willian and Mateo Kovacic, both of whom also had very strong games at Vicarage Road.

Crooks said: “The ball from Jorginho for Tammy Abraham to score against Watford was out of this world.

“It was a move that doesn’t just happen by accident; this was phase of play that has been worked on and orchestrated by the coaching staff and players, and it was wonderful to watch.

“Last week it was Mateo Kovacic who made my TOTW at the expense of Jorginho, but the Italian made such an impact against the Hornets that I felt compelled to select him above Kovacic and fellow midfielder Willian, such was his performance.”

Chelsea have now won their last five in a row in the Premier League and Jorginho’s improvement has played a big part in helping new manager Lampard get off to such an impressive start at Stamford Bridge.