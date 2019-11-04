Chelsea are reportedly set to join Manchester United in the running to seal the transfer of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the near future.

The Blues are not yet certain when their transfer ban will end, which could mean they’ll have to wait until next summer to do a deal for Dembele, according to the Daily Mail.

Dembele has shone with Lyon and at previous clubs Celtic and Fulham, and could be a useful squad player for Chelsea due to the likelihood that both Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi could be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Tammy Abraham has shone as first choice under new manager Frank Lampard, but he will surely need more depth up front if he is to get the west Londoners back to where they want to be.

The Mail also note that Man Utd have been linked with Dembele, and they arguably need the Frenchman more right now as they struggle for form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave without replacing them in the summer.

Everton have also been linked with Dembele by Football Insider, who claim the 23-year-old would likely cost around £40million.

One imagines Dembele could play more at United than at Chelsea, but Stamford Bridge undoubtedly looks a more appealing place to be than Old Trafford right now.