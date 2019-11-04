Manchester United may want to take note of Erling Haaland’s latest social media activity amid transfer rumours linking him with the Red Devils.

The exciting young Red Bull Salzburg striker is having a tremendous season and it is little surprise to see him being linked with some bigger clubs.

It was recently claimed that Man Utd look to be in pole position to get a deal done for the in-form 19-year-old, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Express.

And if that is the case, it makes sense that Haaland may not have been keen to be seen in a Manchester City Facebook group for Norwegian City fans.

According to The Athletic, Haaland has just left the group, which could perhaps be a signal that he doesn’t want to harm his chances of a move to Old Trafford.

The Norway international’s father notably played for City, as well as for another of MUFC’s rivals Leeds United.

Still, after scoring an incredible 21 goals in 14 games this season, United fans probably won’t care too much as a move for him would surely significantly strengthen them up front.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford and surely needs to improve his attacking options in January after failing to replace the departing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.