Fabio Capello believes that Massimiliano Allegri would be better off waiting for a possible opportunity at Man Utd rather than taking the Bayern Munich job if offered it.

As noted by The Guardian, the former Juventus and AC Milan boss has been paired with a switch to Man Utd previously as it has been speculated that he’s learning English in anticipation of a possible switch to the Premier League for his next job.

It would arguably be the natural next step to test himself abroad having collected six Serie A titles across his spells in charge at Milan and Juve, where the Italian tactician has proven himself to be one of the best in Europe.

However, with Niko Kovac parting company with Bayern Munich this week, it has led to speculation linking Allegri with the vacant post at the Bavarian giants, as per the Guardian, but Capello has advised his compatriot to wait it out for an opportunity in Manchester.

“He’d be a good fit at Bayern Munich, although I don’t know how welcome Italians are in Germany after Ancelotti,” he is quoted as saying by Football Italia.

“England’s exciting, there’s the possibility of working well and the Premier League is a championship that enriches you.

“If I was Allegri, I’d go to Manchester.”

It remains to be seen if such an opportunity presents itself as there has been no major suggestion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in any immediate danger of losing his job despite Man Utd’s underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign.

However, should a change be made, going with a proven winner and an experienced coach in Allegri would arguably be the sensible option as far as the Red Devils are concerned, but time will tell if they are in a position where they have to consider Solskjaer’s successor.

Further, Allegri left Juventus at the end of last season to take a break from football and so it remains to be seen whether or not he is even ready to jump back into management at Bayern at this point or if he will continue to wait until next summer before considering possible job opportunities.